Look: Video Emerges Of Scott Frost Leaving Nebraska Sunday

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during a college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska football parted ways with head coach Scott Frost on Sunday.

The news came after the Cornhuskers suffered a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern as a 23.5-point home favorite. Mickey Joseph will serve as the team's head coach for the rest of the season.

Kevin Sjuts of KOLN showed footage of Frost leaving Memorial Stadium after his firing.

After ending last season on a six-game losing streak, Nebraska opened 2022 with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. The Cornhuskers held a 28-17 lead when unsuccessfully attempting an onside kick early in the third quarter.

While they finally rediscovered the win column with a 38-17 triumph over North Dakota, the Huskers got shredded for five rushing touchdowns in addition to 409 passing yards from Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease.

Frost's $15 million buyout clause would have gotten cut in half had Nebraska waited until October 1 or later. However, Saturday's loss added too much urgency.

Frost won't stick around for Saturday afternoon's Big Ten contest against Oklahoma.