On Saturday afternoon, Minnesota entered its contest against Bowling Green as a 31-point favorite.

The Gophers got on the board first with a field goal in the first quarter, but points were at a premium in this game. Bowling Green responded with a touchdown in the second quarter and took a 7-3 lead into halftime.

The teams traded touchdowns in the second half, which resulted in a 14-10 win for Bowling Green. After entering as more than a four-touchdown underdog, it was a shocking performance.

Following the game, the Falcons cheerleading squad decided to make the most of it. They ran out to midfield and took a few photos on the Minnesota logo.

Check it out.

The cheer squad is flexing on the logo? 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0DMlRFjUyf — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 25, 2021

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck made it clear the Gophers didn’t deserve to win this afternoon.

“We didn’t deserve to win that football game whatsoever. Whether we won the game or not, we didn’t deserve to win that football game, and that 100 percent falls on me,” Fleck told reporters. “Every single thing that happened out there on that field falls on me. Whatever you felt like could be some of the worst football we could’ve played, we just put it out there.”

Minnesota will hope to bounce back next weekend against Purdue.