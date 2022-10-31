Look: Video Of Gus Johnson Going To Airport Goes Viral

COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 22: Fox announcer Gus Johnson on the air before a college basketball game between Seton Hall Pirates and the Maryland Terrapins at the XFinity Center on December 22, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Some people can't stand to hear the sound of their own voice. Gus Johnson apparently isn't one of them.

A commuter captured video (via The Checkdown) of the play-by-play announcer watching footage of his work from Saturday's game between Ohio State and Penn State.

The fellow passenger knew this because Johnson didn't use headphones while listening to audio -- at a high enough volume for others to hear -- on his phone.

Announcers need to study their calls to see what worked and needs improvement. Johnson was simply scrutinizing his performance while getting a ride to the airport.

But come on, remember to bring headphones next time.

Even if you're a decorated sportscaster revered for infecting games with energy, nobody wants to hear someone else's phone on any form of public transportation.

Before leaving Pennsylvania, Johnson called a 44-31 Buckeyes victory over the Nittany Lions. With the Big Ten foes combining for 934 total yards, the FOX announcer had plenty of action to narrate.