Look: Video Of Mike Leach's Sideline Blowup Goes Viral

SEC Network.

Mississippi State escaped Auburn on Saturday, but Mike Leach wasn't happy with his team's performance.

The Bulldogs head coach was so mad with his players on Saturday night, he pulled quite the sideline stunt.

Leach folded up all of the chairs on the sideline so his players couldn't sit down.

Seriously.

"After blowing a 3 score lead, Mike Leach personally folded up all the chairs on the Mississippi State sideline because he thought his team didn’t deserve to sit down. Peak football guy move," Barstool Sports tweeted.

Mississippi State ended up beating Auburn, 39-33, in overtime on Saturday night.

It was still a frustrating night for Bulldogs fans, though.