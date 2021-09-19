Look: Video Of Young Florida State Fan Went Viral

The Florida State Seminoles football program is in a bad place right now after their 0-3 start and yesterday’s embarrassing loss to Wake Forest.

Amid the humiliation and disappointment of yesterday though, one young fan stood out from the crowd. In the fourth quarter, with Wake Forest leading 35-14 (the eventual final score), ESPN captured video of a young fan in a Noles jersey booing his own team.

The video quickly went viral, with many praising the child for being such a good fan. Just about everyone adored seeing him give the team what they deserved amid that loss.

Plenty of other fans simply find themselves in agreement. They want the team to be better and are furious at the team’s 0-3 start to the season.

Florida State started the 2021 season with back-to-back close losses. They overcame an 18-point fourth quarter deficit against Notre Dame to tie, only to lose that game in overtime.

Last week’s loss to Jacksonville State may have been their most embarrassing loss in recent memory though. The FCS school won the game on the final play with a 56-yard touchdown reception by Damond Philyaw-Johnson.

Combine those two heartbreakers with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest, and FSU fans are on their last nerve. Head coach Mike Norvell is firmly on the hot seat despite being just two years into his tenure.

How much more booing will we see from Florida State fans towards their own team this year?