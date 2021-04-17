Look: Villanova Scores Incredible TD Late In 4th Quarter

If you think you’ve seen it all in a football game, think again. Villanova scored one of the most insane touchdowns you’ll ever see on Saturday.

The Wildcats took on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Saturday in a clash of East Coast rivals. The Fightin’ Blue Hens got the best of Villanova in a close 27-20 battle, but not before the Wildcats scored one of the most improbable touchdowns.

On third-and-goal, Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith rolled right on a play-action boot. He couldn’t find an open man in time, allowing for the defense to close in and get a stop, or so we thought.

Right before hitting the ground, Smith flung the football up in the air before it was caught by his teammate in the end-zone for a touchdown. It’s unclear if the pass was intentional. Regardless, this is just flat-out insane.

Take a look.

What?!? How?!? Look at this TD Pass from @NovaFootball as they cut it to a one-score game with 3 minutes remaining. pic.twitter.com/Jpc3aIkGRW — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) April 17, 2021

Unfortunately for Villanova, it wasn’t enough to take down Delaware on Saturday. The Fightin’ Blue Hens escaped with a 27-20 victory to move to 5-0 on the season.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, fell to 2-2 with previous wins over Stony Brook and Maine and a tough overtime loss to Rhode Island.

Villanova, traditionally, has gotten the best of Delaware throughout their old-time rivalry. The Wildcats still lead the rivalry series 31-22-1 all-time. The “Battle of the Blue” went in the favor of the Fightin’ Blue Hens on Saturday, though.