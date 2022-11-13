Look: Warning From Nick Saban's Daughter Goes Viral

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

There's been a lot of talk this year about the regression of Nick Saban and the Alabama football program.

Is the dynasty over? Are the Crimson Tide falling behind some of the country's other top programs?

While Alabama is probably out of this year's College Football Playoff race, the Crimson Tide are likely still going to be a force to be reckoned with moving forward, especially in 2023 and beyond.

The daughter of the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head coach had quite the apparent warning for the fan base on social media earlier this week.

"Appreciate what you HAVE before it turns into what you HAD," she wrote on Instagram. "Read that again."

Now, it's possible that this message wasn't football-related, but it seems likely that Kristen Saban was sending a message to Alabama faithful.

Alabama fans have a reason to be frustrated so far this season, but no one should be giving up on Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide will probably be back contending for a national championship in 2023.