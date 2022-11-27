Skip to main content
Look: Week 14 AP Poll Top 25 Rankings Released

J.J. McCarthy warming up for Michigan.

The new AP Poll top 25 rankings have been released.

Like in the Coaches Poll, Ohio State fell from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing to Michigan. The Wolverines are the new No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia.

TCU and USC are ranked third and fourth, respectively. It is expected that they will be in those two spots when the College Football Playoff rankings are updated on Tuesday.

Oregon State, South Carolina, UTSA and Mississippi State were the big positive movers this week, with Notre Dame and UNC each dropping six spots in the standings.

The latest AP top 25 can be found here:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Washington
  10. Clemson
  11. LSU
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Florida State
  15. Oregon
  16. Oregon State
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UCF
  23. Texas-San Antonio
  24. North Carolina
  25. Mississippi State

You can find the updated Week 14 Coaches Poll top 25 here.

The penultimate College Football Playoff top 25 will be revealed Tuesday night, with the final foursome dropping next Sunday following championship weekend.