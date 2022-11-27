Look: Week 14 AP Poll Top 25 Rankings Released

The new AP Poll top 25 rankings have been released.

Like in the Coaches Poll, Ohio State fell from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing to Michigan. The Wolverines are the new No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia.

TCU and USC are ranked third and fourth, respectively. It is expected that they will be in those two spots when the College Football Playoff rankings are updated on Tuesday.

Oregon State, South Carolina, UTSA and Mississippi State were the big positive movers this week, with Notre Dame and UNC each dropping six spots in the standings.

The latest AP top 25 can be found here:

Georgia Michigan TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Washington Clemson LSU Utah Kansas State Florida State Oregon Oregon State UCLA Tulane Notre Dame South Carolina Texas UCF Texas-San Antonio North Carolina Mississippi State

You can find the updated Week 14 Coaches Poll top 25 here.

The penultimate College Football Playoff top 25 will be revealed Tuesday night, with the final foursome dropping next Sunday following championship weekend.