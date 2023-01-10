Look: Why It's Raining At The National Title Game Tonight

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 8: A view outside SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI media availability day on February 8, 2022 in Inglewood, CA before Sundays game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

College football didn't anticipate inclement weather when booking the National Championship Game in Los Angeles.

There's heavy rain in the area, which shouldn't be much of a problem since SoFi Stadium has a fixed roof. However, the venue wasn't built with these conditions in mind.

Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the wind is blowing rain into the stadium's concourse. There are no walls to shield the area from the storm brewing outside.

An employee is mopping the wet floors.

Viewers watching on ESPN won't notice any impediment to the game because of SoFi's roof. However, FOX's Kelly Price noted that some rain and wind are trickling through the roof's open sides.

As a result, it's colder than one would envision an indoor stadium.

There's no stopping Mother Nature, but Georgia has wreaked even more havoc on TCU during Monday night's game.

The Bulldogs have gained a commanding 52-7 lead over the Horned Frogs late in the fourth quarter. They're well on their way to securing their second straight national title.