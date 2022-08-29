Lou Holtz Calls Out Brian Kelly: College Football World Reacts

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 10: ESPN reporter Lou Holtz looks on during the Tostitos BCS National Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Auburn Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 10, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lou Holtz revealed his problem with former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly earlier this month.

The legendary Notre Dame coach said that he constantly wrote letters to Kelly while he was coaching the Fighting Irish.

Unfortunately, Kelly never returned the letters.

"I wrote Brian Kelly maybe 8 positive letters during his time at Notre Dame, and I go to the mailbox everyday hoping I'm going to find an answer. He never responded to one of them," Holtz explained.

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the news.

"A reminder for my new followers, while I try to be rational and reasonable about politics and the law the same is not true about sports. Brian Kelly is the losingest head coach in Notre Dame history," one fan wrote.

"Don’t surprise me none!" one fan added.

"Not surprised Lou, sorry to hear that some guys don’t know how to do business," one fan added.

Others, meanwhile, find it quite funny.

"Stop trying to make me like Brian Kelly," one fan wrote.

"DEAR MISTER IM TOO GOOD TO CALL OR WRITE MY FANS," one fan added.

Should Kelly have returned the letters?

Kelly will begin his LSU tenure this fall.