Lou Holtz Getting Crushed For What He Said About Alabama

Lou Holtz is no longer an analyst at ESPN, but the longtime college football voice is still giving viral opinions on the sport.

The former college football head coach made a questionable comment on Alabama this weekend.

The longtime analyst said that the Crimson Tide – not LSU or Clemson or Ohio State – were actually the best in the country this year.

“We’re going to find that out, but we have a different team each and every week,” Holtz told TMZ. “I think LSU is the best team (in the title game), but to me, Alabama was the best team, but they aren’t going to be playing in the championship because to win, you’ve got to be lucky.

“You’ve got to be lucky.”

Alabama did have some bad injury luck this season, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed the end of the season, but he did play in that November game against LSU.

LSU won that game, 46-41, and has demolished everyone else on its schedule.

Clemson, meanwhile, is also undefeated and is coming off a big win over previously-unbeaten Ohio State.

Alabama has been the premier program in college football for a decade, but it was pretty clear that the Crimson Tide were not the nation’s best in 2019.