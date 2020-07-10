Over the past few weeks, skepticism has been growing about the 2020 college football season being played as scheduled.

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten made headlines when it announced a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season. Immediately after, reports suggested the Pac-12 and ACC would do the same.

One former college football head coach has a problem with that. Longtime Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz said if soldiers can storm Normandy, college football can go on.

“There’s no way in this world you can do anything that’s without a risk. People stormed Normandy…They knew there was going to be casualties. They knew there was going to be risks, but it was a way of life,” Holtz said.

Check it out.

Lou Holtz wants football to come back: "There's no way in this world you can do anything that's without a risk. People stormed Normandy" pic.twitter.com/WPSCFSpIAO — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 10, 2020

Holtz wasn’t done there though. He decided to take a shot at the Big Ten after its decision to play a conference-only schedule.

“If you eliminate all non-conference games, first of all, you have some teams in the Big Ten that schedule four patsies so they know they’re gonna win four games, win two conference games and then go to a bowl,” he continued.

Holtz went on to say the Big Ten’s decision is disastrous for the non-Power 5 programs.

It’s clear the longtime college football coach doesn’t like what the Big Ten decided to do on Thursday afternoon. However, other conferences are likely to follow suit before the 2020 season kicks off.