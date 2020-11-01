Lou Holtz Joined President Trump On Stage Tonight At A Rally

Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz had already made it clear that he was voting for Donald Trump in this year’s election. Saturday night, he went all-in on his candidate.

Holtz, who is set to receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump, joined Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just a few days before election day this coming Tuesday. Holtz, after a short introduction by Trump, gave a quick speech.

Holtz noted that this election is about “right versus wrong” and “good versus evil.” He received a loud applause.

Trump brings Lou Holtz on stage in Butler, PA, and mentions he just lost his wife after 59 years. "That's what I'll never be able to top you on," Trump says. — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 31, 2020

As Trump notes, Holtz’s wife Beth passed away from cancer this past June.

Trump told reporters back in September why he decided to give Holtz the honor.

“We’ve analyzed it very closely. We’ve looked at all those recommendations. We’ve looked at Lou’s life and his career and what he’s done for charity, and the football is obvious,” Trump said. “He was a great coach, but what he’s done beyond even coaching, so Lou will be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Holtz had an illustrious head coaching career, coaching at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He finished his career with a 249-132-7 record and two national titles.

After his coaching career, he was a college football analyst at CBS Sports and later ESPN. He left the network in 2015.