Photo: Lou Holtz Puts His $4.5 Million House On The Market

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz has placed his beautiful house on the market. According to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, he’s trying to sell his Orlando mansion for $4.5 million.

We’ve seen plenty of famous sports figures sell their luxurious properties in years past, such as Derek Jeter and Shaquille O’Neal. Holtz’s mansion might not be as massive, but it’s pretty sweet.

The house is 10,773 square feet with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and four half bathrooms. It also includes an awesome second-floor balcony and in-home elevator.

Holtz’s house also features an in-ground pool with a beautiful porch, impressive kitchen and the perfect living room for watching college football on the weekend.

It shouldn’t surprise any of us that Holtz’s mansion is already receiving interest on the market.

“This stunning home embodies Florida living at its finest, and the demand for this unique lifestyle is on the rise,” Peter Luu of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty said in a press release. “We are currently seeing an influx of interest from New York and California.”

Look inside Lou Holtz's $4.5 million mansion in Orlando that's now on the market: https://t.co/r64o5nBmRT pic.twitter.com/U0AlaAhJbI — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 12, 2020

Holtz admit that his favorite room in the house is his private office, which is located on the second floor. We’d have to imagine he’ll miss that room the most when he officially moves out.

If you want to be able to own a house that was previously occupied by Lou Holtz, here’s your chance.