The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo: Lou Holtz Puts His $4.5 Million House On The Market

A closeup of Lou Holtz speaking to the media.ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 27: Lou Holtz at the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio broadcast at the 2016 PGA Merchandise Show at Orange County Convention Center on January 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz has placed his beautiful house on the market. According to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, he’s trying to sell his Orlando mansion for $4.5 million.

We’ve seen plenty of famous sports figures sell their luxurious properties in years past, such as Derek Jeter and Shaquille O’Neal. Holtz’s mansion might not be as massive, but it’s pretty sweet.

The house is 10,773 square feet with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and four half bathrooms. It also includes an awesome second-floor balcony and in-home elevator.

Holtz’s house also features an in-ground pool with a beautiful porch, impressive kitchen and the perfect living room for watching college football on the weekend.

It shouldn’t surprise any of us that Holtz’s mansion is already receiving interest on the market.

“This stunning home embodies Florida living at its finest, and the demand for this unique lifestyle is on the rise,” Peter Luu of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty said in a press release. “We are currently seeing an influx of interest from New York and California.”

Holtz admit that his favorite room in the house is his private office, which is located on the second floor. We’d have to imagine he’ll miss that room the most when he officially moves out.

If you want to be able to own a house that was previously occupied by Lou Holtz, here’s your chance.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.