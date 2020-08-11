Lou Holtz Reacts To The Big Ten Postponing Football Season

Not surprisingly, college football coaching legend Lou Holtz thinks college football should be played this fall. He’s said so in the past.

A month ago, Holtz appeared on FOX News and expressed his desire for college football to go on, claiming that “people stormed Normandy” even though they knew there were “casualties” and risks involved. Today, he did the exact same thing.

Shortly after news of the Big Ten’s decision to postpone its season to the spring came out, Holtz once again said he thinks schools should play. The 1988 national champion head coach said athletes who have medical issues like asthma or diabetes should absolutely be able to opt out, but the rest of the players should be able to take the field.

“The rest of you that want to play, let’s go play,” Holtz said. “We shut everything down for six months. I’m going crazy about being quarantine. I think other people are as well. Let’s move on with our life!

“When they stormed Normandy, they knew there were going to be casualties — there were going to be risks. Two percent of the people that go to the emergency room.”

Look, Lou is entitled to his opinion about what should or shouldn’t happen with the college football season. But can he please, please stop invoking Normandy when he presents it?

The bravery and sacrifice of those who stormed the beaches on D-Day is beyond reproach, but college football is nowhere near the importance of that moment in history. You can’t compare the two or use one as justification for the other taking place.