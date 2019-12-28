Lou Holtz Releases His Score Pick For LSU vs. Oklahoma

No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma are less than six hours away from kicking off at the College Football Playoff. The Tigers and the Sooners will battle at the Peach Bowl for a spot in the national championship game.
Joe Burrow and Co. enter today’s game as a heavy favorite. The Tigers are a two-touchdown favorite according to the sportsbooks.
Longtime college football analyst Lou Holtz has made his pick for the game. He’s expecting a close one.
Holtz’s pick: No. 1 LSU 38, No. 4 Oklahoma 35.
.@OU_Football defense will be pressured with this @LSUfootball offense. I like LSU big in this game.
Game Analysis: https://t.co/oaBBC4Bipl@TheCrowdsLine #Sooners #GeauxTigers #CoachandMark pic.twitter.com/MUqqPyVqpZ
— Mark May (@mark_may) December 26, 2019
Mark May, meanwhile, likes LSU to win “big” in this one.
LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T.
The game will be on ESPN.