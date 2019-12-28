The Spun

Lou Holtz Releases His Score Pick For LSU vs. Oklahoma

No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma are less than six hours away from kicking off at the College Football Playoff. The Tigers and the Sooners will battle at the Peach Bowl for a spot in the national championship game.

Joe Burrow and Co. enter today’s game as a heavy favorite. The Tigers are a two-touchdown favorite according to the sportsbooks.

Longtime college football analyst Lou Holtz has made his pick for the game. He’s expecting a close one.

Holtz’s pick: No. 1 LSU 38, No. 4 Oklahoma 35.

Mark May, meanwhile, likes LSU to win “big” in this one.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.


