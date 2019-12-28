The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lou Holtz Releases His Score Prediction For Ohio State vs. Clemson

A closeup of Lou Holtz speaking to the media.ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 27: Lou Holtz at the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio broadcast at the 2016 PGA Merchandise Show at Orange County Convention Center on January 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Longtime college football analyst Lou Holtz is no longer on ESPN, but he’s still making score picks for college football’s biggest games. His picks for today’s College Football Playoff games are in.

The former Notre Dame head coach is predicting a classic game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson tonight.

Holtz likes the Buckeyes to win a close one.

The pick: Ohio State 45, Clemson 42.

Mark May, meanwhile, is taking the Tigers.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.