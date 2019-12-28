Lou Holtz Releases His Score Prediction For Ohio State vs. Clemson

Longtime college football analyst Lou Holtz is no longer on ESPN, but he’s still making score picks for college football’s biggest games. His picks for today’s College Football Playoff games are in.

The former Notre Dame head coach is predicting a classic game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson tonight.

Holtz likes the Buckeyes to win a close one.

The pick: Ohio State 45, Clemson 42.

Mark May, meanwhile, is taking the Tigers.

.@ClemsonFB has won 28 games in a row, how can you go against them? Their offense and defense are on fire. This is the first time @OhioStateFB will get tested this year & Clemson will win big. Game Analysis: https://t.co/oaBBC4Bipl@TheCrowdsLine #AllIn #GoBucks #CoachandMark pic.twitter.com/z1zdRcbc0F — Mark May (@mark_may) December 26, 2019

Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.