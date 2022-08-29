Lou Holtz Reveals Problem With Coach Brian Kelly

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 27: Lou Holtz at the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio broadcast at the 2016 PGA Merchandise Show at Orange County Convention Center on January 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

It's probably safe to say that Lou Holtz wasn't too sad to see Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame last season.

Holtz, the legendary Fighting Irish head coach, constantly wrote letters to Kelly while he was in South Bend.

However, according to Holtz, they went unanswered.

"I wrote Brian Kelly maybe 8 positive letters during his time at Notre Dame, and I go to the mailbox everyday hoping I'm going to find an answer. He never responded to one of them," Holtz explained.

Holtz was clearly hoping for a response from Kelly, though he never got one.

Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU in a pretty stunning move at the end of last season.

He'll begin his tenure with the Tigers this fall. Notre Dame, meanwhile, is now led by Marcus Freeman.

Perhaps he'll answer Holtz's letters.