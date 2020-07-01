The Spun

Lou Holtz’s Wife Beth Has Reportedly Passed Away

Lou Holtz on the field before a game.GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 10: ESPN reporter Lou Holtz looks on during the Tostitos BCS National Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Auburn Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 10, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The college football world is waking up to some sad news on Wednesday morning. Beth Holtz, wife of former Notre Dame and South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz, has passed away after a long battle with throat cancer. She was 83 years old.

The duo was married for 58 years. Beth Holtz went through a reported 83 radiation treatments in dealing with the disease. She reportedly passed on Tuesday, June 30.

Beth and Lou have four children. Their oldest son, Skip, who is the head coach at Louisiana Tech, posted a tribute to his mother shortly after her passing on Tuesday.

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who was great friends with the Holtz family, took to Twitter to express his condolences as well.

A number of Holtz’s former colleagues and players have posted tributes as well. Beth seems to have made quite an impression with everyone she met.

Lou and Beth, in retirement, lived down in Orlando, Florida. Holtz worked as an ESPN analyst until 2015.

Holtz coached at numerous programs, including William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He won a national title with the Fighting Irish in 1988 after finishing the season with a 12-0 record.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Holtz family at this time.


