Lou Holtz’s Wife Beth Has Reportedly Passed Away

The college football world is waking up to some sad news on Wednesday morning. Beth Holtz, wife of former Notre Dame and South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz, has passed away after a long battle with throat cancer. She was 83 years old.

The duo was married for 58 years. Beth Holtz went through a reported 83 radiation treatments in dealing with the disease. She reportedly passed on Tuesday, June 30.

Beth and Lou have four children. Their oldest son, Skip, who is the head coach at Louisiana Tech, posted a tribute to his mother shortly after her passing on Tuesday.

I lOVE THIS WOMAN! pic.twitter.com/Ho1WVkF9q6 — Skip Holtz (@CoachSHoltz) June 30, 2020

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who was great friends with the Holtz family, took to Twitter to express his condolences as well.

Today my family is saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Lou Holtz’s wife Beth . She courageously battled throat cancer for years & They shared 58 years together in marriage & the love they displayed for each other inspired many . May Beth RIP !, — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 1, 2020

A number of Holtz’s former colleagues and players have posted tributes as well. Beth seems to have made quite an impression with everyone she met.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Holtz family. @NDFootball @CoachHoltz

Lou, Beth was such a wonderful and caring person who made everyone feel special and loved. She will be missed by all.

God Bless☘️ — Todd Lyght (@toddlyght) July 1, 2020

Lou and Beth, in retirement, lived down in Orlando, Florida. Holtz worked as an ESPN analyst until 2015.

Holtz coached at numerous programs, including William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He won a national title with the Fighting Irish in 1988 after finishing the season with a 12-0 record.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Holtz family at this time.