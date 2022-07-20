Louis Riddick Has Incredible Reaction To Ridiculous Chris Russo Comment

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: ESPN analyst Louis Riddick looks on before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

During this Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo unleashed a ridiculous take about the Heisman Trophy.

Russo believes the Heisman Trophy should be exclusive to offensive players. To be more specific, he thinks it's an award that should be given to only a quarterback or running back.

"I'm not voting for Will Anderson for the Heisman Trophy. I'm sorry, I'm not doing it. That's an offensive award, that's a quarterback award, that's a running back award," Russo said. "I don't even like giving it to wide receivers. That's where I'm gonna go because without the quarterback you're not winning."

That take from Russo clearly isn't sitting well with ESPN's Louis Riddick, who had a hilarious reaction on Twitter.

It has been a long, long time since a defensive player won the Heisman Trophy. Charles Woodson accomplished that feat in 1997.

Since 1997, we've seen various quarterbacks and running backs win the prestigious award. We've even seen former Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith win it.

That being said, Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama could be a legitimate threat to snap the streak. Last year, he had 101 total tackles and 17.5 sacks.

If Anderson could somehow post even better numbers this fall, he could make Russo eat his own words.