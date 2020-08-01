Louisiana football announced horrific news this afternoon. Assistant coach D.J. Looney has passed away after suffering a heart attack during a team workout this morning.

Looney was only 31 years old. The former Mississippi State offensive lineman was in his third-year with the Ragin’ Cajuns as an assistant offensive line coach.

“At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers,”Louisiana football wrote in a statement on Twitter.

After graduating from Mississippi State, Looney began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2011. He then proceeded to hold the position of offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at East Mississippi Community College during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field. pic.twitter.com/7e1DemV5jA — Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns® (@RaginCajuns) August 1, 2020

Looney would go on to coach tackles and tight ends at Central Arkansas in 2014-15 before taking a job as an offensive grad assistant for Kirby Smart and Georgia in 2016.

The following season, Looney returned to Mississippi State to be the Bulldogs’ tight ends coach. He arrived at Louisiana in 2018, helping the Ragin’ Cajuns go 18-10 over the last two seasons including a pair of bowl appearances.

Our thoughts and prayers are with D.J. Looney’s friends and family, as well as the Louisiana program, following this incalculable loss.