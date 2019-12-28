Fire Department Releases Names Of 5 People Killed In Louisiana Plane Crash

Saturday morning, a small plane heading to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl contest between LSU and Oklahoma crashed in a post office parking lot in Lafayette, Louisiana. We’re now learning the names of the victims involved.

Sports reporter Carley McCord, who is the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steven Ensminger, was confirmed to be among the dead by her husband Steven Ensminger Jr. earlier in the day. Unfortunately, there are four more fatalities.

According to WAFB9, the Lafayette Police Department has released the full names of all five fatalities.

Ian E. Biggs (pilot), 51 years old

Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59 years old

Carley Ann McCord, 30 years old

Gretchen D. Vincent, 51 years old

Michael Walker Vincent, 15 years old

The station also reports that one person survived the crash – a 37-year-old man named Stephen Wade Berzas. He’s being treated at the hospital.

There were four people injured on the ground as well, and one is in the hospital. It’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

Obviously, this is a heartbreaking situation for the families involved and the LSU community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by the tragedy.