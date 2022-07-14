LSU Announces Decision On Iconic No. 7 Jersey Choice

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 17: Leonard Fournette #7 of the LSU Tigers prepares to run the ball against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The No. 7 carries illustrious prestige for LSU's football squad.

NFL stars such as Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, and Leonard Fournette have all donned the number during their time with the Tigers. Derek Stingley Jr. received the honor last year before becoming the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, LSU announced that wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will carry on the school's rite of passage by wearing No. 7 this season.

Boutte called the number "bigger than football" in an Instagram post celebrating the news.

"It’s about Leadership, Encouragement, Accountability, and Discipline," Boutte wrote. "I had to grow into 7 to understand it already had the characteristics that I was striving for. To be chosen to wear this Legendary number is an honor. I’m excited to be back on the field with my brothers and go to work this season. To do it in Number 7 is a true blessing, following in the footsteps of some of the greatest players in LSU history. Greatness begins now."

He received congratulated from cornerback Sevyn Banks, who wore No. 7 before transferring from Ohio State and recently said he wants the number before clarifying that he'll "ball in whatever number" he gets.

Boutte tallied 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in just six games last season before suffering a season-ending leg injury in October. The Louisiana native and former five-star recruit previously wore No. 1.