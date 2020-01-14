LSU Assistant Has Brutally Honest Comment After National Title

Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers capped off an amazing season with a win over Clemson in the national title game. It was an incredible moment for a program that spent several years watching other SEC teams make championship runs.

Coach O has quickly become one of the most beloved coaches in college football. And yet, he wasn’t always considered the right man for the job in Baton Rouge.

Back in 2017, LSU was upset by Troy at home. That loss clearly stuck with the coaching staff for the past two seasons.

Following the win over Clemson on Monday night, an LSU assistant made it known that no one has forgotten about that devastating loss to Troy.

Here’s what one assistant coach for the Tigers had to say:

#LSU assistant: "We lost to f***** Troy two years ago. I was there." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 14, 2020

Orgeron believes that loss was the turning point for the program. It’s hard to argue against that since he just led the team to its first championship since 2007.

Now that LSU is back on top in the SEC, it’ll be interesting to see how long the Tigers stay there. After all, the SEC West alone is so tough to figure out.