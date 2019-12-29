It’ll be the Tigers against the Tigers for all the marbles. LSU, behind a ridiculous offensive attack led by Joe Burrow, crushed Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff championship game. Clemson, in the nightcap, took care of Ohio State on a late interception in the Fiesta Bowl.

LSU, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, will be a slight favorite. Casesar’s Sportsbook has the Tigers as a three-point favorite heading into the contest.

Clemson, however, is the reigning national champion. The Tigers were given the No. 3 seed this season because they played a relatively weak schedule.

The game will feature the two best quarterbacks – and prospects – in the nation. Most analysts expect Burrow will be the first pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Trevor Lawrence will likely be the top pick in 2021.

Both teams will enter the game with 14-0 records. Clemson has won 29 straight contests.

Both teams will also be looking for their fourth national title. LSU claims 1958, 2003 and 2007 while Clemson claims 1981, 2016 and 2018.

The contest is set for January 13 at 8:00 PM ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.