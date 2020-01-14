LSU Fans Upset With Clemson For “Cramp” During Drive Before Halftime

Clemson and LSU are locked in a shootout as we head to halftime in the national title game. LSU fans are a little annoyed with what transpired on their team’s second-to-last drive of the second quarter.

LSU, trailing 17-14, had a ton of momentum after four straight plays of at least 10 yards. Clemson defender Tyler Davis, a freshman defensive tackle, then got a cramp that required medical attention.

Tigers fans think he did it to slow LSU down. It even prompted a discussion on one of the ESPN channels from TCU head coach Gary Patterson about faking injuries.

Either way, it didn’t work. LSU scored on the next play when Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for a 14-yard touchdown.

Tyler Davis’ injury timeout prompted an interesting discussion about faking injuries to stop drives on Coaches Film Room. Gary Patterson was adamant that TCU players will never fake an injury under his watch. pic.twitter.com/nli7c5D1L6 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 14, 2020

LSU O is super comfortable right now! Clemson going to now have to move on to plan number 2. Fake cramp is the start of it. Need to find some answers here. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 14, 2020

Faking injuries to slow the other offense is not Christian, Dabo — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) January 14, 2020

We have a Clemson cramp and much rage from the folks in purple. — Ben Breiner (@BreinerTheState) January 14, 2020

Davis was booed by the pro-LSU crowd. At the moment, it’s unclear how serious his medical situation was.

Clemson looked to be the better team in the first quarter, but it’s been mostly LSU since. Burrow, after a slow start, has settled in. He’s 16-of-28 for 270 yards with three touchdowns through the air and one on the ground.

Clemson is going to need to find another way to slow down LSU. We’ll see if they can – it’s 28-17 at halftime.