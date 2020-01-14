The Spun

LSU Fans Upset With Clemson For “Cramp” During Drive Before Halftime

Ja'Marr Chase burns a Clemson defender.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Clemson and LSU are locked in a shootout as we head to halftime in the national title game. LSU fans are a little annoyed with what transpired on their team’s second-to-last drive of the second quarter.

LSU, trailing 17-14, had a ton of momentum after four straight plays of at least 10 yards. Clemson defender Tyler Davis, a freshman defensive tackle, then got a cramp that required medical attention.

Tigers fans think he did it to slow LSU down. It even prompted a discussion on one of the ESPN channels from TCU head coach Gary Patterson about faking injuries.

Either way, it didn’t work. LSU scored on the next play when Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for a 14-yard touchdown.

Davis was booed by the pro-LSU crowd. At the moment, it’s unclear how serious his medical situation was.

Clemson looked to be the better team in the first quarter, but it’s been mostly LSU since. Burrow, after a slow start, has settled in. He’s 16-of-28 for 270 yards with three touchdowns through the air and one on the ground.

Clemson is going to need to find another way to slow down LSU. We’ll see if they can – it’s 28-17 at halftime.


