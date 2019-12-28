The LSU Tigers are in the College Football Playoff for the first time, and understandably, the team’s fan base is pumped. It looks like it’s going to lead to a decisive crowd advantage at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Saturday night.

Friday, we learned that Tigers supporters had already drunk an entire hotel out of bottled beer. Saturday, there are numerous reports from Atlanta that LSU fans are out in full force.

Needless to say, it’s looking like there is going to be a lot of purple and gold in the stands.

Oklahoma has one of the best fan bases in the country, but between the distance to Atlanta and the fact that the Sooners have already been in the playoff three times, it’s understandable that they won’t have the majority of supporters this time around.

It’s like an LSU home game outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Purple and gold EVERYWHERE. The Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma will be interesting for the Sooners. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 28, 2019

The lobby restaurant of the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, #LSU’s designated team hotel, has already run out of bottled beer. It is 5 pm. Kickoff is in 25 hours. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 27, 2019

Ed Orgeron didn't need to look at ticket sales to know there'd be a TON of #LSU fans in Atlanta for the #PeachBowl. He just took the elevator ➡️ https://t.co/JYHmDlMSg8 After that ride: "It will be full of purple and gold" Oh, and the data? It backs that up. BIG TIME (1/3) — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 27, 2019

LSU, which finished with a 13-0 record and won the SEC, is around a two-touchdown favorite to prevail on Saturday night. If the Tigers win, they get the winner of Clemson vs. Ohio State for the national championship.

Don’t count Oklahoma out, though. Jalen Hurts has more postseason experience than anyone else in the event. If he can get going, it could be a long night for the Tigers.

LSU vs. Oklahoma is set to kick off at 4:00 PM ET.