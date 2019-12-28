The Spun

LSU's mascot celebrating with fans.

The LSU Tigers are in the College Football Playoff for the first time, and understandably, the team’s fan base is pumped. It looks like it’s going to lead to a decisive crowd advantage at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Saturday night.

Friday, we learned that Tigers supporters had already drunk an entire hotel out of bottled beer. Saturday, there are numerous reports from Atlanta that LSU fans are out in full force.

Needless to say, it’s looking like there is going to be a lot of purple and gold in the stands.

Oklahoma has one of the best fan bases in the country, but between the distance to Atlanta and the fact that the Sooners have already been in the playoff three times, it’s understandable that they won’t have the majority of supporters this time around.

LSU, which finished with a 13-0 record and won the SEC, is around a two-touchdown favorite to prevail on Saturday night. If the Tigers win, they get the winner of Clemson vs. Ohio State for the national championship.

Don’t count Oklahoma out, though. Jalen Hurts has more postseason experience than anyone else in the event. If he can get going, it could be a long night for the Tigers.

LSU vs. Oklahoma is set to kick off at 4:00 PM ET.


