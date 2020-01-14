LSU Didn’t Finish No. 1 In ESPN’s Football Power Index Top 25

LSU won college football’s national championship on Monday night. The Tigers beat Clemson, 42-25, in New Orleans. Coach O’s team is No. 1 overall in the final AP Poll of the season.

One poll does not have LSU at No. 1, though – ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The FPI has LSU at No. 3 overall following the 2019 season. ESPN’s computer model believes Ohio State and Clemson were superior teams.

Here’s the full top 10 from the FPI:

Ohio State Clemson LSU Alabama Georgia Oregon Penn State Wisconsin Florida Auburn

The Football Power Index describes itself as:

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily.

LSU fans probably won’t like this, but whatever, the Tigers are national champions. The polls don’t matter.