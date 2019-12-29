LSU Fans Are Furious With ESPN’s Postgame Coach O Interview

“Go Tigers.”

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has said that on TV a lot this season. Coach O ends every postgame interview with the two-word saying and Tigers fans could not love it more.

Joe Burrow and Co. led the Tigers to a blowout win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl tonight, winning 63-28, to advance to the national title game.

We didn’t get a classic “Go Tigers” postgame, though.

ESPN cut the head coach’s interview short and LSU fans are not happy.

YOU DIDNT LET COACH O SAY GEAUX TIGERS WHAT THE HECK?!?!? — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 29, 2019

HOW DO WE NOT GET A “GO TIGERS” FROM COACH O RIGHT THERE?? — Carson Brewer (@Carson_Brewer) December 29, 2019

espn should be arrested for not letting coach o say “go tigers” after that interview — Ryan Carey (@_RYcarey) December 29, 2019

ESPN just cut to Joe Burrow’s interview without letting Coach O say “Go Tigers!” The game was over before halftime, they couldn’t at least give us that? — Joe Pohoryles (@Joe_Poho) December 29, 2019

For those in need of a Coach O “Go Tigers,” SEC Network produced a supercut that can be seen below:

Two words: GEAUX TIGERS pic.twitter.com/Fkx8fWwuQG — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 28, 2019

We’re weeks away from the next one, though.

LSU is set to take on either Ohio State or Clemson in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday, Jan. 13.

The game will take place in New Orleans.