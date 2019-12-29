The Spun

LSU Fans Are Furious With ESPN’s Postgame Coach O Interview

Coach O on the field during LSU vs. Oklahoma.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Go Tigers.”

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has said that on TV a lot this season. Coach O ends every postgame interview with the two-word saying and Tigers fans could not love it more.

Joe Burrow and Co. led the Tigers to a blowout win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl tonight, winning 63-28, to advance to the national title game.

We didn’t get a classic “Go Tigers” postgame, though.

ESPN cut the head coach’s interview short and LSU fans are not happy.

For those in need of a Coach O “Go Tigers,” SEC Network produced a supercut that can be seen below:

We’re weeks away from the next one, though.

LSU is set to take on either Ohio State or Clemson in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday, Jan. 13.

The game will take place in New Orleans.


