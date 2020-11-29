The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LSU Fans Are Furious With Officiating At Texas A&M Tonight

LSU football helmets are seen sitting alone.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

You always hate to see a questionable call shift the momentum of a game. You really hate to see it if you’re an LSU fan today.

In the first half of the their matchup with No. 5 Texas A&M, the Tigers completed what seemed to be an incredible touchdown pitch and catch. After originally calling the play a touchdown on the field, the referees went back and changed the call to incomplete.

From the angles shown on the broadcast, there seemed to be little to no evidence to overturn the call.

It’d be one thing if LSU ended up scoring on that drive anyways, but that was not the case. On the very next play, Tigers freshman quarterback TJ Finley threw a costly interception.

Countless LSU fans and media members took to Twitter to express their discontent with the momentum-shifting call.

Since the questionable call and interception, the Tigers haven’t been able to put together much offensive production at any level. Finely is 9/23 for 118 yards and the entire running back corps has combined for only 17 total rushing yards.

The 5-1 Aggies lead the 3-3 Tigers 13-0 early in the second half.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.