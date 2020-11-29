LSU Fans Are Furious With Officiating At Texas A&M Tonight

You always hate to see a questionable call shift the momentum of a game. You really hate to see it if you’re an LSU fan today.

In the first half of the their matchup with No. 5 Texas A&M, the Tigers completed what seemed to be an incredible touchdown pitch and catch. After originally calling the play a touchdown on the field, the referees went back and changed the call to incomplete.

From the angles shown on the broadcast, there seemed to be little to no evidence to overturn the call.

It’d be one thing if LSU ended up scoring on that drive anyways, but that was not the case. On the very next play, Tigers freshman quarterback TJ Finley threw a costly interception.

Countless LSU fans and media members took to Twitter to express their discontent with the momentum-shifting call.

Anybody who is trying to say this wasn't a catch please watch this angle This is unreal https://t.co/qWn6mpUUJS — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) November 29, 2020

Texas A&M with the interception one play after an LSU TD was overturned (for some reason). So basically, LSU got screwed. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 29, 2020

Bruuuuuuuuuuuutal! This is exactly why @SECOfficiating needs to be held accountable to the media after the game. Total game changer and deserves explanation. — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) November 29, 2020

Second week in a row that @SECOfficiating has stolen a touchdown from @LSUfootball #LSU — David B (@DCB_LSU) November 29, 2020

@SECOfficiating foot in at the one and called incomplete, should be called incompetent on your officials, nothing seems to change for the better! Something has to change — Marc_Cumbie (@Marc_Cumbie) November 29, 2020

@SECOfficiating so apparently there is a legitimate 12th man at Texas A&M. It’s the @SECOfficiating crew. — Dr. Stephen Etheredge (@lsudocetheredge) November 29, 2020

Since the questionable call and interception, the Tigers haven’t been able to put together much offensive production at any level. Finely is 9/23 for 118 yards and the entire running back corps has combined for only 17 total rushing yards.

The 5-1 Aggies lead the 3-3 Tigers 13-0 early in the second half.