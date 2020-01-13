LSU saved the best for last. The Tigers, who have had insane hype videos all season, have released their final one heading into tonight’s game.

Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock, narrates the final national title hype video for Coach O’s program.

It’s epic.

“I Remember Rock Bottom That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX,” LSU Football tweeted this morning.

I Remember Rock Bottom That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020

Tonight can’t get here soon enough.

LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on ESPN.