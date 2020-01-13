The Spun

Video: LSU’s Final National Championship Hype Video Is Epic

Joe Burrow celebrates a play in the first half of LSU vs. Oklahoma.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter over the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LSU saved the best for last. The Tigers, who have had insane hype videos all season, have released their final one heading into tonight’s game.

Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock, narrates the final national title hype video for Coach O’s program.

It’s epic.

“I Remember Rock Bottom That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX,” LSU Football tweeted this morning.

Tonight can’t get here soon enough.

LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on ESPN.


