LSU Football Player Has Brutally Honest Reaction To COVID-19 Shield

The LSU Tigers became one of the first college football programs to install COVID-19 face shields on player helmets for the 2020 season.

LSU showed off a photo of the new helmet style on social media earlier this week. It’s essentially a full-sized visor.

“Adapt. Adjust. Splash shields ready to go,” the LSU Tigers tweeted out on July 31.

Adapt. Adjust. Splash shields ready to go. pic.twitter.com/v0SW1xXA4m — LSU Football Equip (@LSUFBEquipment) July 31, 2020

Unfortunately for LSU, the Tigers players don’t seem to be huge fans of the face shield. They appear to be having some breathing problems.

““I can’t f–king breathe under this thing!” LSU Tigers linebacker Soni Fonua said.

LSU Tigers senior offensive lineman Austin Deculus made a comparison for the face shield.

“It’s like breathing in a Ziploc bag,” he said.

LSU LB Soni Fonua wearing his COVID face shield helmet: “I can’t fucking breathe under this thing!” Senior offensive lineman Austin Deculus: “It’s like breathing in a Ziploc bag.” pic.twitter.com/NR3nCNaxXK — Master (@MasterTes) August 2, 2020

While the COVID-19 face shields were made with good intentions, they might not be practical for college football players. It’s understandable that players would have difficulty breathing through a complete shield. They would also likely get pretty hot playing in them in the August and September heat.

Of course, if the sport can’t safely be played in the middle of the pandemic, the season won’t happen at all.

College football is scheduled to kick off in September. All of the Power 5 leagues are going with a conference-only schedule for 2020.