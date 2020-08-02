The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

LSU Football Player Has Brutally Honest Reaction To COVID-19 Shield

A photo of several LSU football helmets.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Helmets for the LSU Tigers on the field following the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the UCF Knights at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Knights 40-32. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers became one of the first college football programs to install COVID-19 face shields on player helmets for the 2020 season.

LSU showed off a photo of the new helmet style on social media earlier this week. It’s essentially a full-sized visor.

“Adapt. Adjust. Splash shields ready to go,” the LSU Tigers tweeted out on July 31.

Unfortunately for LSU, the Tigers players don’t seem to be huge fans of the face shield. They appear to be having some breathing problems.

““I can’t f–king breathe under this thing!” LSU Tigers linebacker Soni Fonua said.

LSU Tigers senior offensive lineman Austin Deculus made a comparison for the face shield.

“It’s like breathing in a Ziploc bag,” he said.

While the COVID-19 face shields were made with good intentions, they might not be practical for college football players. It’s understandable that players would have difficulty breathing through a complete shield. They would also likely get pretty hot playing in them in the August and September heat.

Of course, if the sport can’t safely be played in the middle of the pandemic, the season won’t happen at all.

College football is scheduled to kick off in September. All of the Power 5 leagues are going with a conference-only schedule for 2020.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.