LSU Football Sends A New Message To Joe Brady

Joe Brady’s departure from the LSU football program is now official. The Carolina Panthers have announced the hiring of the offensive assistant coach.

The Panthers are making Brady the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL.

Brady, 30, is coming off a record-setting season at LSU. He won the Broyles award, given to the country’s top assistant coach, and helped reform the Tigers’ passing offense. Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy breaking all kinds of passing records.

LSU will miss Brady, but the Tigers are thankful for what he helped them accomplish.

The Baton Rouge program sent the following message to Brady on social media:

Congratulations to Joe Brady! Thank you for helping us make history. https://t.co/zQ45hAEQvd pic.twitter.com/Gzg5ytWFVg — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 16, 2020

Brady is joining former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule in Carolina.

The Panthers are likely heading toward a full rebuild, but they should be one of the most-intriguing NFL franchises to watch in the years to come.