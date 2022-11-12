Look: College Football Team Has Unique Drink Choices For Players On Sideline

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of action between the LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In an effort to keep its players warm this Saturday, the LSU Tigers are serving some interesting drink choices on the sideline.

During the first quarter of the Arkansas-LSU game, ESPN's camera crew caught coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the Tigers' sideline.

Although these options are available on LSU's sideline, it's unclear if any of the players will start drinking chicken broth during the game.

Nonetheless, the college football world is in awe of the Tigers' options.

It's currently 37 degrees in Fayetteville, Arkansas. There was actually a coating of snow on the field an hour before kickoff.

So far, LSU's offense has looked flat this afternoon. Perhaps the team is suffering a hangover from its overtime win over Alabama.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has 17 passing yards and an interception through one quarter of play.

We'll see if LSU can avoid an upset this Saturday in Fayetteville.