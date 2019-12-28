Here Are The Announcers For LSU vs. Oklahoma In The Peach Bowl

The College Football Playoff kicks off on Saturday night as the LSU Tigers take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl. The game is set to be broadcast at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Given the spread of the game (LSU favored by 13.5 points), ESPN decided to give the Tigers and the Sooners the early slot. Ohio State vs. Clemson, predicted to be a much closer affair, got the prime time 8:00 PM ET slot.

Ohio State vs. Clemson also got the leading broadcast team of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler.

LSU vs. Oklahoma, instead will be called by Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge. McDonough will handle the play-by-play with Blackledge offering the analysis. Rowe and Rutledge will be covering the teams on the sidelines.

LSU enters the game with a 13-0 record and an SEC title. The Tigers wound up with the No. 1 seed in the playoff after knocking off Georgia convincing in the conference title game.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, finished with a 12-1 mark and a Big 12 championship. The Sooners took down Baylor in overtime to book their ticket to Atlanta.

LSU is favored by two touchdowns, but the Tigers will need to find a way to handle Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has plenty of playoff experience. Hopefully, both games live up to expectations.