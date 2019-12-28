The Halftime Score Of LSU vs. Oklahoma Is Absurd

LSU was favored by nearly two touchdowns over Oklahoma, which many thought was a bit unfair to the Sooners. Nobody is thinking that anymore.

At halftime, the Tigers lead the Sooners by a whopping score of 49-14. OU has had absolutely no answer for LSU’s passing attack. Quarterback Joe Burrow has already thrown for seven touchdowns, breaking numerous records in the process.

Burrow is currently 21-of-27 for 403 yards with seven touchdown passes. LSU has also run for 7.2 yards per carry.

Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts, meanwhile is struggling. He’s just 5-of-18 for 101 yards with an interception.

Joe Burrow has… – 7 passing touchdowns, an LSU single-game record and tied for the SEC single-game record. – Tied for the most pass TD ever in any bowl. – 403 passing yards. All in one half. LSU leads Oklahoma 49-14 at halftime. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/1FSfZFtXFT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 28, 2019

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson has done a great deal of the damage. He has nine catches for 186 yards with four touchdowns. He’s been virtually unguardable.

Barring a miraculous comeback, it looks like Oklahoma is going to drop to 0-4 in College Football Playoff games. The Big 12 will have to wait another year to notch its first win in the event.

The second half is about to get underway. You can catch the game on ESPN.