The Halftime Score Of LSU vs. Oklahoma Is Absurd

Justin Jefferson torching Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Justin Jefferson #2 of the LSU Tigers celebrates his forth touchdown in the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LSU was favored by nearly two touchdowns over Oklahoma, which many thought was a bit unfair to the Sooners. Nobody is thinking that anymore.

At halftime, the Tigers lead the Sooners by a whopping score of 49-14. OU has had absolutely no answer for LSU’s passing attack. Quarterback Joe Burrow has already thrown for seven touchdowns, breaking numerous records in the process.

Burrow is currently 21-of-27 for 403 yards with seven touchdown passes. LSU has also run for 7.2 yards per carry.

Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts, meanwhile is struggling. He’s just 5-of-18 for 101 yards with an interception.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson has done a great deal of the damage. He has nine catches for 186 yards with four touchdowns. He’s been virtually unguardable.

Barring a miraculous comeback, it looks like Oklahoma is going to drop to 0-4 in College Football Playoff games. The Big 12 will have to wait another year to notch its first win in the event.

The second half is about to get underway. You can catch the game on ESPN.


