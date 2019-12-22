Computer Model’s Score Predictions For The College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff is less than a week away from kicking off. LSU and Oklahoma and Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off on Saturday.

The Tigers enter their game against the Sooners as a big favorite, while the Tigers are a small favorite over the Buckeyes.

BCF Toys, which uses the Fremeau Efficiency Index – a “college football rating system based on opponent-adjusted possession efficiency, representing the per possession scoring advantage a team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent” – has made its predictions for the games.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Score prediction: LSU by 12 points.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Score prediction: Ohio State by 5 points.

