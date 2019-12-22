The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Computer Model’s Score Predictions For The College Football Playoff

A general view of the Fiesta Bowl field for a game between Ohio State and Clemson.GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: An American flag is held on the field during the national anthem to the Playstation Fiesta Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 31-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff is less than a week away from kicking off. LSU and Oklahoma and Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off on Saturday.

The Tigers enter their game against the Sooners as a big favorite, while the Tigers are a small favorite over the Buckeyes.

BCF Toys, which uses the Fremeau Efficiency Index – a “college football rating system based on opponent-adjusted possession efficiency, representing the per possession scoring advantage a team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent” – has made its predictions for the games.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Score prediction: LSU by 12 points.

Joe Burrow leads the LSU Tigers onto the field against Arkansas.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Score prediction: Ohio State by 5 points.

Justin Fields walks onto the field at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

(Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

***

You can view predictions for every bowl game here.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.