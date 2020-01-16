LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Announces NFL Draft Decision

LSU star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is joining several of his fellow Tigers underclassmen and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Edwards-Helaire, a junior running back out of Baton Rouge, announced his decision on social media this evening.

“With a fearful and knowledgeable decision, I am declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, and foregoing my senior season at Louisiana State University,” he wrote.

His full announcement:

Edwards-Helaire, a 5-foot-8 running back, rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season. The LSU running back rushed for 110 yards on 16 carries in the national title game win.

Seven LSU underclassmen have now declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.