LSU Reportedly Making Significant Hire To Brian Kelly's Staff

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU is bringing back a familiar face.

According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Tigers are hiring Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst. Chatman held the same role on Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021.

Brian Kelly attempted to retain Chatman, who took a new job as Tulane's defensive lines coach. He then jumped to Colorado to serve the same role last season, later becoming the interim defensive coordinator after the school fired Chris Wilson -- along with head coach Karl Dorrell -- in early October.

Chatman spent two years at Tennessee State before jumping to the NFL as a defensive assistant for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and 2020.

LSU went 10-4 in Kelly's first season as head coach. The Tigers, who won the SEC West behind an overtime win over Alabama, allowed 22.5 points per game.

Colorado surrendered 44.5 points per game in 2022, the highest average of all 131 FBS programs. New head coach Deion Sanders named former Alabama associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly his new defensive coordinator.