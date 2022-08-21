LSU Running Back Reportedly Suspended For 2 Games

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

LSU running back John Emery has received a two-game suspension to start the 2022 season.

According to The Athletic's Brody Miller, the punishment stems from academic issues that caused him to miss the entire 2021 season. Emery is appealing the suspension.

Per Miller, Emery is appealing on account of "extreme hardship" endured during the pandemic. His grandmother died in 2020 and his stepfather was on a ventilator for much of the year due to complications from COVID-19. Emery also contracted COVID twice.

"It’s damn near immoral to punish a young man who is going through the difficulties he is going through over the past 18 months," said Don Jackson, Emery's attorney, "and now he has come out on the other side and he’s able to get some stability back. And he’s being punished. In my mind, that’s damn near immoral."

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has often praised Emery. On Saturday, per The Advocate's Wilson Alexander, he called the senior "outstanding in football" while remaining mum about his status.

Kelly expressed optimism about Emery's eligibility this year

"I’m really proud of the progress he’s made since my short time here in making that happen," Kelly said in spring. "And I think we’re gonna see him play for us this fall because of that. And that’s all on him, right? He had to make that decision, and good for him."

Emery averaged 5.0 yards per carry in his first two seasons with the Tigers. If his appeal is denied, LSU will turn to Noah Cain, Armoni Goodwin, and Josh Williams in the opening matchups against Florida State and Southern U.