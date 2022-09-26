LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of action between the LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8.

The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly.

Although it's shaping up to be a fun matchup at Death Valley, CBS didn't select the showdown for one of its two slots.

Against the SEC's wishes, the game will begin at 11 a.m. local time on ESPN. CBS will instead air Georgia vs. Auburn in the late-afternoon window while picking Alabama and Texas A&M for the primetime game.

WAFB 9's Jacques Doucet and On3's Shea Dixon each said that the conference wanted CBS to choose Tennesse and LSU.

Following their offseason war of words, the bout between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher was likely an easy selection for CBS. On the other hand, Auburn has already gotten manhandled by Penn State this season, so the program might be no match for the defending national champions.

The early start time could help Tennessee avoid as raucous a crowd in Baton Rouge. LSU fans may now need to take it easy Friday night to be up and ready for some morning football.

LSU will first face Auburn this Saturday night on ESPN, and Tennessee has an off week before beginning a brutal stretch with games against LSU, Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia.