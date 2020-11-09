College WR Says Police Officers ‘Violated’ Him On Saturday Night

A college football wide receiver is alleging that police officers “violated” him during an incident on Saturday night.

LSU wide receiver Koy Moore said on Sunday morning that he was violated by multiple police officers during an incident the previous evening.

Moore, a freshman, said on Twitter that police officers approached him, believing he had drugs or weapons. The wide receiver said that he was “violated” multiple times and had his phone taken away.

The LSU wide receiver said the situation was resolved once he told the officers he is a football player.

Just read this please we need a change!!! pic.twitter.com/EyiK0Rmx1r — Koy Moore 🇲🇦 الحمدلله (@asap_koy) November 8, 2020

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron commented on the allegations on Monday morning.

“What I can say is we must work collectively to embrace our differences,” Orgeron said. “We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism is we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people.”

Baton Rouge mayor Sharon Weston Broome has responded, too.

“Upon notification, I have been in contact with Chief Paul; he has assured me his department is thoroughly investigating this matter and he has been in touch with the student,” she wrote. “We take these allegations seriously and will await the findings of the investigation. We will get to the bottom of this situation and keep the lines of communication open with the community.”

LSU was on a bye this weekend. The Tigers are scheduled to return to play on Saturday, though their game against Alabama appears to be in jeopardy.