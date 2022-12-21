Luke Fickell Reacts To His First Recruiting Class At Wisconsin

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell gives a virtual press conference on the team's arrival to Dallas ahead of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl CFP Semifinal Game on December 26, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell looked to commence a new era with his first national signing day.

Fourteen players, including three four-star recruits, signed their national letter of intent. Just three recruits are from Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, Fickell discussed the significance of his "very diverse class."

"I think more than anything, it just shows you how strong the brand is and how strong the 'W' is across the country that you can be in eight or nine, 10 different states in the midst of one recruiting class," Fickell said.

However, Fickel plans to focus more on a "350-mile radius" in the future to establish a strong local presence with players they can scout closely.

"With that being said, we also got to be able to adapt and adjust and recognize that's a little bit different, and the brand can go across the country," he added.

Fickell's 2023 recruiting class currently ranks No. 56 in the nation, per 247Sports' composite. Offensive lineman James Durand, safety Braedyn Moore, and cornerback Amare Snowden lead the way as top-500 players.

Following six strong seasons at Cincinnati, Fickell will look to invigorate a Badgers program that went 6-6 this season.