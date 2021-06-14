Luke McCaffrey Announces His New Transfer Destination

It’s been a turbulent journey for Luke McCaffrey so far this off-season. But it appears he may have finally found a new, hopefully permanent home.

McCaffrey began the year with the Huskers before he decided to transfer. Why? He knew he was behind Adrian Martinez on Scott Frost’s quarterback depth chart. And barring an injury, McCaffrey may had not seen the field too often later this fall.

The dual-threat player wound up choosing Louisville as his new home, but had a change of heart just a short while later. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield told ESPN 93.9 The Ville last week McCaffrey decided it “wasn’t the place for him.”

It didn’t take long for McCaffrey to find a new landing spot. He announced on Monday he’s taking his talents to Rice University.

“Excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Rice University!,” McCaffrey announced via Twitter.

Take a look.

Excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Rice University! Thank you @mbloom11 and @therealTUI for this amazing opportunity! #RFND pic.twitter.com/Ec7V31jvFd — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) June 14, 2021

Luke McCaffrey should have no problem garnering playing time for Owls this upcoming season. He was a contributor for the Huskers last season, primarily in their rushing attack.

In seven game appearances, McCaffrey carried the rock 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Through the air, he completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 466 yards and one touchdown with six interceptions.

McCaffrey is probably best fitted in a heavy quarterback rushing attack. It’ll be interesting to see how Rice utilizes the former Nebraska quarterback in coming years.