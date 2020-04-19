NFL Analyst Predicts 1 College Football Star Will Go Undrafted

Every year, there’s at least one notable college football star (or more) that goes unselected in the NFL Draft. Going undrafted isn’t ideal, obviously, but several players (including Tony Romo) have had great careers after not being picked.

One former ESPN NFL insider believes there will be at least one college football star to go undrafted next week.

John Clayton, a longtime NFL analyst, predicts that Kentucky football star Lynn Bowden Jr. will be an undrafted player.

“I think right now with so many question marks with no workouts or anything like that, I would have to think that they’re thinking wide receiver or maybe at quarterback,” Clayton said. “But I would have to think he’s going to be more of an undrafted guy than anything else because that’s where you kind of go with that. Again, this draft is so weird because once you got to past the combine, everything was pretty well shut down about two, couple weeks after the combine.”

Bowden was one of the most-versatile players in college football last season. It would be surprising if he went unselected over seven rounds.

Lynn Bowden won the Paul Hornung Award in 2019 as the nation's most versatile player. In 2018, he forced 17 missed tackles on receptions per @PFF (T-2nd in SEC) SCAR Deebo Samuel 21

UK Lynn Bowden 17

MISS A.J. Brown 17

ALA Jerry Jeudy 17 https://t.co/1oEcbBr7wu — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) April 14, 2020

Bowden’s future in the NFL is unclear – at least position-wise – but you would think at least one team would find him intriguing enough to draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night.