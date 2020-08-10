MAC Commissioner Had 1 Major Reason For Canceling Football

Before any of the Power 5 leagues began moving toward potentially postponing or canceling the 2020 college football season, the MAC announced it would be doing so.

On Saturday, the MAC terminated the 2020 season after a vote from league presidents. There appeared to be significant health and financial reasons for the move.

At the time, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported that in addition to concern about the effects of COVID-19, the MAC was hit hard by the Power 5 leagues’ decision to play conference-only slates.

“Besides the health and safety concerns, the MAC was one of the leagues most impacted financially by the Power Five’s decision to eliminate or reduce non-conference games,” McMurphy wrote. “The MAC had 11 games canceled against Big Ten members, costing MAC schools a combined $10.5 million. Bowling Green State lost $2.2 million, Central Michigan lost $2.15 million, Kent State lost $1.5 million and NIU lost $1.1 million.”

However, this afternoon, MAC commissioner Jon Steinbreacher appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and was insistent that health and safety questions were the driving force behind the league’s decision to cancel.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher: “Our medical advisory board was unequivocal. They said, ‘Jon, we don't see a way you can play this fall.'” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) August 10, 2020

Thus far, no Power 5 conference has joined the MAC in scrapping the upcoming season, though there is considerable reporting out there saying the Big Ten will be postponing or canceling soon. The Pac-12 is also expected to follow suit.

In the meantime, there has been a social media push from players within the league and several prominent Big Ten head coaches to salvage the season.