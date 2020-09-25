We’re going to get something resembling a full college football season this fall after all. As we all know, it isn’t truly a college football season if we don’t get MAC football on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in November. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel broke the news moments ago.

Today, MAC presidents reportedly voted to start the season up this fall. The league is the final one to make that decision, following the Pac-12 and Mountain West announcing their returns last night. MAC schools will reportedly play six game schedules before a championship game.

The MAC season will reportedly begin on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and run through the weekend of Dec. 18-19, when many conferences also play their championship games. Per ESPN’s Heather Dinich, the league’s presidents unanimously approved a return to the sport.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the MAC is really leaning into its #MACtion identity as well. The league will only play on weeknights through December. If you want as much college football as possible during the week, options will be available for you.

Sources: #MAC likely to play weeknights only through November before transitioning to Saturdays in December. That means a full MONTH of true #MACtion. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 25, 2020

With the news, all 10 FBS conferences are back. Within the entire FBS ranks, only three schools are now not playing this fall: New Mexico State, Old Dominion, and UConn. ODU, a Conference USA school, is the only program in a conference that has opted out at this point.

College football diehards and gamblers love MAC football during the middle of the week. There’s a serious celebration going on within that corner of the internet.

MAC back???? pic.twitter.com/lXXQ5E4pXf — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 25, 2020

MACtion IS BACK🔥 The MAC votes to play a 6-game schedule beginning in November, per @Brett_McMurphy of Stadium pic.twitter.com/9VxTycaMTz — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 25, 2020

I don’t know how or why but dammit the MAC is back and November Tuesdays/Wednesday’s will now look like they always have: Ridiculous drunk football in front of no fans — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 25, 2020

The SEC returns to play this weekend, while the Big Ten and Mountain West are set to start up in late October. Now, the Pac-12 and MAC football will get things going in November.