The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MAC Football To Begin Play In November

College football game between Northern Illinois and Buffalo face off in the MAC football Championship.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Tre Harbison #22 of the Northern Illinois Huskies looks for yards during a first half run while playing the Buffalo Bulls during the MAC Championship at Ford Field on November 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

We’re going to get something resembling a full college football season this fall after all. As we all know, it isn’t truly a college football season if we don’t get MAC football on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in November. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel broke the news moments ago.

Today, MAC presidents reportedly voted to start the season up this fall. The league is the final one to make that decision, following the Pac-12 and Mountain West announcing their returns last night. MAC schools will reportedly play six game schedules before a championship game.

The MAC season will reportedly begin on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and run through the weekend of Dec. 18-19, when many conferences also play their championship games. Per ESPN’s Heather Dinich, the league’s presidents unanimously approved a return to the sport.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the MAC is really leaning into its #MACtion identity as well. The league will only play on weeknights through December. If you want as much college football as possible during the week, options will be available for you.

With the news, all 10 FBS conferences are back. Within the entire FBS ranks, only three schools are now not playing this fall: New Mexico State, Old Dominion, and UConn. ODU, a Conference USA school, is the only program in a conference that has opted out at this point.

College football diehards and gamblers love MAC football during the middle of the week. There’s a serious celebration going on within that corner of the internet.

The SEC returns to play this weekend, while the Big Ten and Mountain West are set to start up in late October. Now, the Pac-12 and MAC football will get things going in November.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.