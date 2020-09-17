There’s Reportedly Something ‘Brewing’ With MAC Football

Could we wind up with all 10 FBS college football conferences playing this fall? We’re not there yet, but now even MAC football has something “brewing,” according to CFB insider Pete Thamel.

We entered the month with the AAC, ACC, Big 12, Conference USA, SEC, and Sun Belt set to play, along with some independents like Notre Dame (which is a member of the ACC for the fall), BYU, and Army. The sport was effectively cut in half, with other leagues and schools opting to push things to the spring if possible. That has started to change.

On Wednesday, after a good month of heated debate that waded into the world of politics with an election coming up, the Big Ten reversed course. It will begin play on Oct. 23, and play a very tight eight week regular season with no byes. The league has adopted daily, rapid response testing which it hopes will root out any cases before outbreaks occur within programs.

Now, the rest of the sport is figuring things out. Earlier today, Thamel reported that the Pac-12, which has also announced rapid testing for all athletes, and the Mountain West are trying to see if a return to play this fall is feasible. He says that there’s some “action brewing in the MAC” (MACtion?) and that a meeting to discuss spring scheduling has been canceled, though there is still a league presidents meeting on Saturday.

There's some action brewing in the MAC. Source tells @YahooSports that the "Spring Committee" meeting to discuss the MAC's spring schedule tonight was cancelled. Can confirm @toledonews report that MAC presidents are meeting on Saturday. Still a ways to go, but there are signs. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 17, 2020

Just seconds after that report was sent, Kent State head coach Sean Lewis called for the league to try and figure out a way to play. “As the first FBS program to suspend practice on March 11th due to COVID crisis, our commitment to the safety and well-being of our student-athletes has been evident from the very start,” the young head coach wrote. “…Considering recent developments in sports and the medical community, we must revisit the decision to cancel the 2020 season.”

He asks the MAC to reach out to the Big Ten for advice and best practices with hopes that his league can proceed.

The MAC, Mountain West, and other leagues have yet another obstacle that the Big Ten does not face in trying to play this fall: money. These programs are not nearly as financially sound, and unless the price is greatly reduced on daily testing, without buy-games against those Big Ten opponents paying out millions this year, it may not make financial sense for the MAC football to get back to playing this fall.

So far, we haven’t heard anything from the league itself, but I doubt the MAC really wants to be the only college football league not playing, especially if the Pac-12 and Mountain West can figure things out.

[Pete Thamel]