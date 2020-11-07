Photo: Mac Jones, Girlfriend Are Enjoying The Bye Week

Mac Jones is off to a pretty incredible start to the 2020 college football season.

Alabama’s quarterback has led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated start, as Nick Saban’s program appears on track for another College Football Playoff berth.

Jones has played at an incredibly high level, too. Tim Tebow has Jones as his Heisman Trophy frontrunner.

“I think he’s right up there,” Tebow said of Trevor Lawrence this week. “I probably have him at 1b right now, right behind Mac Jones. I think if you look at what Mac Jones has done, I think he has the best deep ball in the country and I think he probably has a superior deep ball to even Tua. I think Tua was a more pure passer, but Mac has been unbelievable, lights out down the field and he’s got some receivers that can go get it as well. I think Trevor is right there. I think if he comes back and he’s able to win the ACC championship and beat Notre Dame again, I think he could make a push at it. But I’d probably have him at 1b, right behind Mac Jones.”

Jones and Alabama are getting a deserved bye week.

The Crimson Tide quarterback and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, appear to be enjoying it.

Good for the Alabama quarterback.

The Crimson Tide will be back in action next Saturday against rival LSU.