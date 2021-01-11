Photo: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Is Excited For The National Championship

Mac Jones will have some close supporters inside Hard Rock Stadium for tonight’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

Alabama, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, is set to take on No. 3 Ohio State in tonight’s national title game. The Crimson Tide enter tonight’s game as a touchdown or so favorite against the Buckeyes.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Jones’ competition, Justin Fields, will be the “X-factor” tonight.

“He’s coming off the best game of his career and the way he played against Clemson, the guts that he showed and ended up with six touchdown passes,” Herbstreit said on ESPN. “But you’re right, he’s the x-factor, not just his ability to make throws, make decisions against a very complex Alabama defense. But he’s going to have to use his legs to be able to open up opportunities like that to Chris Olave down field. Where will he be (health wise), we’ll keep a very close eye on that early in this game.”

There will be a couple of thousand fans in attendance for tonight’s game. Early reports indicate that the Buckeyes could have the fan advantage, though the Crimson Tide should have strong support, too.

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, appears to be excited for the contest.

Mac and Sophie have been dating since last season. The girlfriend of the star Alabama quarterback has posted several photos to her Instagram account while attending Crimson Tide games. Tonight’s game is by far the biggest to date, obviously.

Alabama and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The game between the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes is scheduled to air on ESPN.

This could be the final game of Jones’ career, as the Alabama quarterback can declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, where he’s expected to be a first-round prospect.